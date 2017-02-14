Texas Storm System Brings Heavy Rain, Tornado Warnings

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A strong storm system has unleashed heavy rains across much of North Texas. A number of counties across the state are dealing with rain, tornado warnings and powerful winds.

Rain has slowed the morning commute Tuesday for motorists in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston and other parts of the state.

A Flood Advisory was issued for a short time during the morning, but CBS 11 Storm Team Meteorologist Jeff Jamison said, “The Flood Advisory basically means we have some minor flooding going on but major flooding, major widespread flooding, is not in the cards today.”

What is “in the cards” for North Texas is more than one-inch of rainfall. making today the wettest Valentine’s day on record… and the day isn’t over.

“The rest of the day will just be spotty showers and strong north winds, with gusts up to 30 mph,” Jamison said. High temperatures across North Texas won’t reach 50 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for dozens of Texas counties as the storm system tracked eastward across the state.

Some of the most recent weather service warnings, including ones for severe thunderstorms, were issued for the Houston metro area.

Winds of around 50 mph were lashing Corpus Christi and other coastal regions.

More than 3 inches of rain fell in some areas west of Austin, and rain was mixing with snow in the Texas Panhandle, resulting in slick roads and delays in school openings.

