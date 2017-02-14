Top 5 Side Hustles And How To Make Them Work

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

The days of working 9-to-5 for many just doesn’t do it anymore. More people these days, especially millennials, are seeking a second job or what’s popularly known as a side hustle.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 26.3 million people have a part-time job and 20.5 million of those do it for “non-economic reasons.”

“The side hustle came about because the Millennials are not engaged in the workplace a 100 percent,” said Michael Ray Newman, CEO of Zig Ziglar International.

Newman, who owns six different companies, said you don’t have to think outside the box too much to come up with a side hustle idea; just look for opportunities to make things better.

“I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel, I just want to put on the coolest rims,” said Newman.

Here are our Top 5 Side Hustle ideas.

1.Teaching online

If you’re an expert on a particular computer program, photography, or on playing an instrument; there’s an online demand for your skills. Websites, like Udemy.com and SkillShare.com, provide a platform to post pre-recorded online video classes. Others, like Takelessons.com, will help you connect to people that are willing pay for private lessons that you can do on Skype.

2. Selling digital art

The website, Zazzle.com, allows designers to make and sell their own products without the hassles of manufacturing, inventory, billing, and shipping. The way it works is you create your design on one of the manufacture’s digital products. This could be anything from a t-shirt to a clock. You make money by setting a royalty fee anywhere from 5 percent to 99 percent of the base price of the product.

For example, if the base price of a t-shirt is $17, you set the royalty fee at 15 percent (total price $19.55), and then you sell it; you earn $2.55.

3. Private sports coaching

Especially here in sports-crazed North Texas, private coaches can earn an average $45 an hour.

Most coaches have experience playing the sport at the a collegiate or professional level or have prior coaching experience. The website CoachUp.com makes it easy to connect with athletes.

4. Washing windows

This is one of those chores that people, especially those who don’t like heights, are often willing to pay someone to do. With many neighborhood Facebook pages, it’s easy to advertise. This also applies to other chores like pool cleaning and dog walking.

5. Blogging

The challenge of blogging it not the writing, it’s finding a way to make money off of it.

One way to monetize a blog is by posting ads. Services like Google AdSense will do most of the work for you, but don’t expect to get rich. Most earn around $1 for every thousand clicks.

You can also link your blog to affiliate. Amazon.com is the most popular company that does this.

The way it works is if someone clicks on your link and buys something, you earn a commission.

Newman said he doesn’t recommend blogging if you’re simply trying to earn extra income. He said the real benefit of blogging is branding and that could help grow other side hustles.

“When someone looks you up and they see your blog that helps,” he said.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)