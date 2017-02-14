CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
UT-Arlington Takes Over 1st Place In Sun Belt

February 14, 2017 5:15 AM
Jalen Jones and Kevin Harvey each scored 20 points and Texas-Arlington pulled away from Arkansas-Little Rock in the second half to win 71-55 on Monday night and seize sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Mavericks (19-6, 9-3) entered the night a half-game behind Arkansas State, Georgia State, and Georgian Southern, all of whom lost on Monday.

Both Jones and Harvey finished 7 of 11 from the field. Kaelon Wilson added 13 points for UT-Arlington, who led by just one at halftime and two with 11:35 to go before cruising to the finish.

A Jones jumper capped a 10-1 Mavericks run, which extended their lead to double-digits at 57-46. Two free throws by Marcus Johnson Jr. cut the UALR deficit back to seven, but a Harvey 3 extended the gap back to 10.

Johnson led the Trojans (13-13, 4-9) with 14 points.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

