Watauga Police Searching For Suspect In Home Invasion

WATAUGA (CBSDFW.COM) – Watauga police are searching for a suspect who allegedly entered a home, pointed a gun at an elderly woman and demanded money and jewelry.
Officers responded to a residence in the 6100 block of Estill Drive in regards to an aggravated robbery and home invasion Tuesday.
Officers found an elderly woman inside, and she reported to authorities what happened.
The victim said a man broke into her home, shoved her to the ground while he held her at gunpoint and demanded the valuables.
She was not injured during the incident.
The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 20 and 30 and eating a dark blue coat and dark brown work pants.
The vehicle the suspect left in is a white four-door car believed to be a Dodge Intrepid.
Anyone with information on the home invasion should call Watauga police at 817.514.5783.
