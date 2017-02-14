CBS11[1]
Watauga Police Searching For Suspect In Home Invasion

February 14, 2017 7:20 PM
WATAUGA (CBSDFW.COM) – Watauga police are searching for a suspect who allegedly entered a home, pointed a gun at an elderly woman and demanded money and jewelry.

Officers responded to a residence in the 6100 block of Estill Drive in regards to an aggravated robbery and home invasion Tuesday.

Officers found an elderly woman inside, and she reported to authorities what happened.

The victim said a man broke into her home, shoved her to the ground while he held her at gunpoint and demanded the valuables.

She was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 20 and 30 and eating a dark blue coat and dark brown work pants.

Home invasion suspect. (Watauga Police Department)

The vehicle the suspect left in is a white four-door car believed to be a Dodge Intrepid.

Anyone with information on the home invasion should call Watauga police at 817.514.5783.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

