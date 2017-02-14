Woman’s Body Discovered On Roadside In Hood County

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Hood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of an unidentified woman’s body along a roadside in the middle of the night.
The Sheriff’s Department said on Monday around 3:00 a.m. someone called dispatch saying they saw a body lying on the side of the road near Tin Top Highway and Roberson Court.
Deputies responded and discovered a white woman possibly in her 40’s “deceased from unknown causes.”
The body will be sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
