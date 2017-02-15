AAA Report Suggests Millennials Are Worst Drivers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A new report recently released by the AAA foundation suggests millennials are the worst drivers in the country.

The report polled people on their bad driving habits, which took into account things like running red lights, speeding, and texting while driving.

About 88 percent of 19- to 24-year-olds admitted to having bad driving habits, and 80 percent of 25- to 39-year-olds said the same.

Joni Goaders of First Class Driving School in Fort Worth says millennials make up at least half of the students.

“I know there are a lot of them in my classes that have tickets,” she said.

She went on to say many millennials think they are above the law and therefore don’t think the road rules apply to them.

“I think they just don’t think it will happen to them,” she added. “They can get away with it…I’m not going to do anything I’m not going to hurt anybody.”

Millennials we spoke to near Texas Christian University dispute the anecdotes and data pegging them as less than safe drivers.

“Sometimes statistics can be manipulated to fit a specific narrative like saying millennials suck at driving,” said student Stacy Vasquez.

Amanda Plumer echoed the sentiment defending her own driving skills.

“I don’t know I’ve never gotten a ticket so I would say I am pretty safe driver,” said Plumer.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported about 3,500 lives were lost on Texas roads as a result of traffic accidents in 2015.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)