Agent Steinberg Guiding Vince Young Back To NFL

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) — The most important angle regarding Vince Young wanting to play in the NFL again isn’t that the former University of Texas QB wants to play football again. It’s that he’s enlisted agent Leigh Steinberg to represent him.

Steinberg announced on Twitter today that Young has a “dream of playing more football.”

That part is nothing new. Young, now 33, was stellar with the Longhorns and very briefly was a star in the NFL before his star faded. Young hasn’t played in a regular-season NFL game since 2011, and most of the interest in his comeback has emanated from various minor leagues.

But Steinberg is anything but “minor-league.’’

Steinberg, the model for Tom Cruise’s ethical good-guy sports agent in the movie “Jerry Maguire,’’ needed a comeback of his own to return to prominence. He’s very open about his battle with alcoholism, often celebrating on Twitter his number of days “on the sunny side of the street.’’

Steinberg, once upon a time the agent for Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman and a host of other standouts (many of them quarterbacks), moved back to the top of his field last spring when he guided QB Paxton Lynch into a first-round deal in Denver. He’s now attempting to do the same with Texas Tech QB Pat Mahomes.

Vince Young comeback to the NFL is indeed a “dream.’’ But he’s being represented by an agent who knows all about quarterbacks, about creating buzz and desire, and about comebacks. … a fact that inches it just a little closer to reality.

