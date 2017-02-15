Dallas Fire Rescues Man After His Hummer Ended Up In Turtle Creek

February 15, 2017 10:56 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police and fire rescue responded to a report of a yellow Hummer in the water at 3206 Turtle Creek Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

Authorities arrived to find the vehicle partially submerged in the creek, and a male driver stuck inside.

Dallas Fire-Rescue units were able to pull the man out of the vehicle safely and he is being evaluated by medics to determine if he needs to go to a hospital.

Crews are still on the scene attempting to remove the vehicle from the water.

