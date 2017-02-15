Dallas Fire Rescues Man After His Hummer Ended Up In Turtle Creek

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police and fire rescue responded to a report of a yellow Hummer in the water at 3206 Turtle Creek Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
Authorities arrived to find the vehicle partially submerged in the creek, and a male driver stuck inside.
Dallas Fire-Rescue units were able to pull the man out of the vehicle safely and he is being evaluated by medics to determine if he needs to go to a hospital.
Crews are still on the scene attempting to remove the vehicle from the water.
