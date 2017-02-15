Dallas Madison Is Loud And Proud

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Dallas Madison Is Loud And Proud

February 15, 2017 5:25 PM By Keith Russell
Filed Under: Dallas Madison Trojans, high school basketball, Off the field

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – The Dallas Madison Trojans do not have a quiet confidence.

They are loud and proud when they proclaim they are “the best team in the state.”

Ranked #1 in the state in Class 3A, the Trojans went undefeated in league play and are gearing up for the playoffs, which start next week.

Madison has scored more than 100 points in five of their last ten games.

“We have to be ready to take everyone’s best shot,” said Coach Damon Barnett.

“It’s no pressure because we wanted this from the start of the year,” said senior guard Patrick Terry.

Madison Trojans (CBS11 Sports)

Madison Trojans (CBS11 Sports)

The Trojans were knocked out of the playoffs early last season by Triple A Academy.

The seniors on this team won the state title in their freshman year and would love to cap their high school careers in style.

“It would be great to start my high school career with a state championship and win one in my senior year as well,” said senior guard Desmond Scott.

Asked if they’re worthy of a #1 ranking in the state and if they’re worthy of being called the best, senior forward JeMichael Bowens answered, “By far!”

CBS11 Sports will continue to follow Dallas Madison closely to see if they can back-up those words.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Keith Russell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia