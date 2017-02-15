Dallas Madison Is Loud And Proud

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – The Dallas Madison Trojans do not have a quiet confidence.

They are loud and proud when they proclaim they are “the best team in the state.”

Ranked #1 in the state in Class 3A, the Trojans went undefeated in league play and are gearing up for the playoffs, which start next week.

Madison has scored more than 100 points in five of their last ten games.

“We have to be ready to take everyone’s best shot,” said Coach Damon Barnett.

“It’s no pressure because we wanted this from the start of the year,” said senior guard Patrick Terry.

The Trojans were knocked out of the playoffs early last season by Triple A Academy.

The seniors on this team won the state title in their freshman year and would love to cap their high school careers in style.

“It would be great to start my high school career with a state championship and win one in my senior year as well,” said senior guard Desmond Scott.

Asked if they’re worthy of a #1 ranking in the state and if they’re worthy of being called the best, senior forward JeMichael Bowens answered, “By far!”

CBS11 Sports will continue to follow Dallas Madison closely to see if they can back-up those words.

