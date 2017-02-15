Dallas Police Searching For Missing 8-Year-Old

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy.
Brandon Hernandez was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 on Ferguson Road just south of LBJ Freeway.
He is described as 4-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Hernandez was last seen wearing a blue camouflage jacket with black sleeves, white shirt, khaki pants and black and white shoes. Anyone with information is asked to Dallas Police or 9-1-1.
