Dallas Police Searching For Missing 8-Year-Old

February 15, 2017 1:46 AM
Filed Under: Brandon Hernandez, dallas police, Missing Boy

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy.

Brandon Hernandez was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 on Ferguson Road just south of LBJ Freeway.

He is described as 4-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez was last seen wearing a blue camouflage jacket with black sleeves, white shirt, khaki pants and black and white shoes. Anyone with information is asked to Dallas Police or 9-1-1.

