Fast Food CEO Puzder Withdraws Labor Secretary Nomination

(CBSDFW.COM) – Andrew “Andy” Puzder, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr, announced Wednesday he is withdrawing his nomination for Secretary of Labor.
In statement received by CBS News, Puzder said he is honored to have been considered to be part of President Donald Trump’s cabinet.
Puzder thanked President Trump for his nomination and his family and supporters.
“I also thank my family and my many supporters – employees, businesses, friends and people who have voiced their praise and hopeful optimism for the policies and new thinking I would have brought to America as Secretary of Labor,” said Puzder in his statement.
Puzder says he still offers his support for President Trump and his team.
