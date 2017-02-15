I-Team Update: “Rotten Egg” Odor In Plano Neighborhood Not A Health Risk

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBS11) – The results of the initial air tests from Plano’s Cross Creek neighborhood show the air may stink, but is safe to breath.

Last month, the CBS11 I-Team first reported about the “rotten egg” smell in the Cross Creek neighborhood.

It turns out what neighbors are smelling is the potentially dangerous gas, hydrogen sulfide (H2S).

However, after two weeks of testing, engineers found the levels of H2S were not high enough to be considered a health risk.

The city says it will continue to monitor the air for the next couple months. More than a half of a dozen odor monitors have been set out throughout the Cross Creek area.

Later this week, construction will begin on a sewer line project in the area. The city is hoping that project will help get rid of the awful smell.

Plano’s public works director, Gerry Cosgrove, said he believes poorly designed sewer line in the area is causing the release of H2S.

Here are the results collected on January 31 and February 9:

Please note: According to the consultant, the spikes seen on the first day of testing at all four locations represent the monitors acclamation to the new testing location.

