Local Teen Filmmaker Debuts New Movie In Plano

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A movie premiered Wednesday night in Plano, which might not surprise the average moviegoer, but the age of the writer, director and producer certainly will.

With a red carpet, paparazzi and movie posters, it had all the images of a big Hollywood premiere.

“I have never seen a 16-year-old making a movie before and premiering it at a theater,” says Evan Hara, the 16-year-old writer, director and producer of his first full length feature called The Boundary.

More then 150 people turned out at the Angelika Theater in Plano to watch the screening.

“I’m having some crazy emotions right now I’m excited I’m nervous I’m hoping the crowd loves it,” says Hara.

The movie is about pilots who travel to the edge of the universe.

The spaceship seen in the movie was actually built in Evan’s backyard.

“I realized it was going to be too expensive to fly out to LA to get a professional set,” says Hara. “So with a lot of trips to Home Depot three months later we had a ship in our backyard.”

The production took more than a year, a crew of 15, $20,000 and experienced actors who had no idea at the start that the writer, director and producer was so young.

“I was a little apprehensive or when I had seen his work and it was awesome I could trust him,” says lead actress Crystal Cook.

“When you look at his work previously it’s like wow this is amazing, and you get there and you got this young man with no facial hair, you’re like what in the world is about to go on,” says lead actorColton Tapp.

While most teenagers are still forming their dreams sitting in theaters and watching movies with bags of popcorn, Evan Hara is behind the screen already living his dream.

“I hope someday you’ll see me on the red carpet getting an Academy Award, Oscars that’s what my dream is,” says Hara.

The film will soon be entered into festivals and if it does well could be on Netflix and Hulu.

