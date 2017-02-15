Loved Ones Say Goodbye To Plano Teen Killed In Crash

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBS11) – It was a tearful farewell for a beloved teen killed in a high-speed crash.

Wednesday, friends and family laid to rest 16-year-old Lilly Davis.

The Plano High School student died along with the teenage driver of the Porsche SUV that crashed into a tree and caught fire.

Standing by her casket, Lilly Davis’s parents and sisters prepared to say one last goodbye. The family asked longtime friend Shannon MacDonald to speak on their behalf.

“Lilly was a force. She was full of life, and they are devastated at this loss,” MacDonald said.

Loved ones filled All Saints Catholic Church in Dallas leaving standing room only. Amid the solemn mass, Claire Greenman took time to remember the light-hearted side of her childhood friend.

“Even from early on, she was quite the boy magnet. Every boy who met her couldn’t help but fall in love with her incredible personality and beautiful face,” Greenman told the crowd.

“She was a great friend, honestly. She was so fun to be around, and whenever you were with her, you just felt like you were on the top of the world,” friend and classmate Ben Mason added outside the church after the funeral.

Investigators say the Porsche SUV Davis’s friend was driving, sped through a stop sign before crashing into a tree and catching fire.

Counselors have been available at the girls’ school. Now, with so many young people undoubtedly experiencing for the first time the death of someone their own age, it fell to parents to try to offer some comfort.

“You tell them that this is unfortunately part of being human and of life and that it teaches us how important each day is and our relationships with those that we love,” MacDonald said.

Friends were able to pull a third teen, Kendall Murray from the backseat. Her relatives say she is recovering from her injuries.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)