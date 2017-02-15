Man Arrested After Violent Disturbance At Downtown Dallas Library

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Violence at the Dallas Public Library downtown resulted in one man hospitalized and another in jail.
Dallas Police said on Tuesday around 4:05 p.m., a security guard was escorting a man off library property, when that man, 28-year-old Darrion Miles allegedly attacked him, striking him several times in the face.
During the altercation, police said Miles was able take the security guard’s duty weapon and pointed it at him as he made verbal threats.
At this point, another security guard showed up and was able to apprehend the suspect and put him in handcuffs.
The first security guard was taken to the hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.
Miles is in the Dallas County Jail with charges pending.
