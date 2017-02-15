Mansfield Police Department Using Drones To Fight Crime

February 15, 2017 11:53 AM
MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – They’re battery operated, take flight in seconds and can save the lives of police officers. Now, one North Texas police department is using drones to fight and prevent crime.

The Mansfield Police Department is holding a live training exercise for officers today. Officials would not allow the actual drills to be recorded, but they’re used a wide-open field to test out what the drones can do in a real life emergencies.

Officer Brian Moore’s partner on the job may not be what you’d expect — two drones. One unmanned aircraft is used for outside situations, like SWAT calls or missing person searches. The other can be used indoors; to go through buildings and other enclosed areas.

Officials say the drones will increase officer safety, since they can see obscured dangers like bombs and concealed criminals.

Mansfield Officer Barry Moore said, “We would be able to warn them if there’s somebody sticking their head out with a gun or something like that. We can give them that information and they’re able to receive that and stay safe.”

The Mansfield Police Department got the $20,000 drones and new equipment six months ago. Officers can watch real time footage from the drones at a command post.

