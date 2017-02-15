McNeace’s Double-Double Helps Sooners Beat Longhorns 70-66

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Jamuni McNeace scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Oklahoma beat Texas 70-66 on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.
It was McNeace’s first career double-double.
In a battle between the bottom two teams in the Big 12 Conference, Oklahoma (9-16, 3-10 Big 12) avenged an earlier loss to Texas (10-16, 4-9), in which the Sooners blew a five-point lead in the final 19 seconds and lost 84-83.
This time, Texas led by as many as eight points in the second half before the Sooners rallied. Jordan Shepherd — scoreless to that point — hit a 3-pointer with 4:28 left to put Oklahoma ahead 58-56, then added another 3 during a 10-1 run that put the Sooners up 65-57 with two minutes remaining.
Shepherd’s free throw with 10.4 seconds left stretched the lead to 70-66. Rashard Odomes blocked a layup attempt by Jarrett Allen at the other end to seal the win.
