Plano Fire Crews Battle Early Morning Restaurant Blaze

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano fire crews are battling an early morning restaurant blaze near the Collin Creek Mall.
Officials were called to the Corner Bakery restaurant just off southbound Central Expressway at 15th Street around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.
On arrival crews noticed the building was filled with smoke. Flames were later seen coming from the roof of the building.
The extent of the damage is so far unknown but the Corner Bakery will not be opening for business today.
