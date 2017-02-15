Police Surround West 7th In Fort Worth Following Shooting

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are investigating a shooting that happened in the West 7th Street area Wednesday afternoon.
Responding to 9-1-1 calls, Fort Worth officers set up a perimeter and began searching for suspects after there were reports of shots fired in the 2600 block of West 7th Street near Montgomery Plaza.
Police say one person was injured, however the unidentified victim’s wound do not appear to be life threatening.
One suspect was taken into custody.
Police are still in the process of investigating the situation.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)