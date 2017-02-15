President Trump Offers Vice Admiral Robert Harward NSA Job

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – President Trump has offered the job of National Security Adviser to Vice Admiral Robert Harward, sources close to the situation told CBS News’ Major Garrett.
Harward, a 60-year-old former Navy SEAL, served as deputy commander of U.S. Central Command under now-Defense Secretary James Mattis. He previously served as deputy commanding general for operations of Joint Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
Harward has not accepted Trump’s offer, and negotiations continue over the National Security Council staff Harward would be empowered to build.
