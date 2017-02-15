Rangers Get Gamboa From Rays; Fielder, Diekman To 60-Day DL

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Rangers Get Gamboa From Rays; Fielder, Diekman To 60-Day DL

February 15, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Baseball, Eddie Gamboa, Jake Diekman, MLB, Prince Fielder, spring training, Texas Rangers

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

The Texas Rangers acquired right-handed knuckleballer Eddie Gamboa from the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, when they placed reliever Jake Diekman and first baseman Prince Fielder on the 60-day disabled list.

The moves by the AL West champions came on the same day pitchers and catchers reported to spring training.

Fielder was forced to quit playing last summer after his second neck surgery, but is under contract through 2020 for $24 million a season. He has to remain on the Rangers roster for them to recoup some of that money through an insurance policy.

Diekman is expected to miss at least half of the season during treatment for the ulcerative colitis, a digestive condition he has dealt with much of his life. He had surgery Jan. 25, the first of a series of scheduled procedures to remove his colon. Even though he can’t participate in any individual or team drills, Diekman was in camp Tuesday to be with his teammates

Gamboa goes to the Rangers for a player to be named later or cash considerations. He was 0-2 with a 1.35 ERA in seven relief appearances for the Rays last season, the first major league action for the 32-year-old pitcher.

Since Fielder didn’t formally retire, he had to remain on the Rangers’ 40-man roster during the offseason. But he can be placed on the 60-day disabled list once camp opens and not count against their roster limit.

Fielder got a $214 million, nine-year contract in 2012 from Detroit, which traded the slugger to Texas after two seasons. The Tigers owe Texas $6 million apiece in 2017 and ’18, and $7 million in each of the following two years as part of that November 2013 deal. The Rangers are responsible for the remainder, about half of which will be covered by disability insurance.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia