Spray Perfect: Spend It Or Save It?

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Spray Perfect: Spend It Or Save It?

February 15, 2017 9:00 PM By Cristin Severance
Filed Under: Spend It Or Save It, Spray Perfect

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Spray Perfect promises perfectly polished nails without ever going to a salon and the world’s fastest manicure.  It’s said to dry in under a minute.

CBS11 put the spray-on nail polish to the “Spend It or Save It” test with help from former beauty advertising executive and current Dallas Moms Blog media relations guru, Amanda Hunter.

“I’m interested to see how it works,” said Hunter.

Hunter used to get acrylic nails every two weeks and now does her own nails at home once a week.

“I have as many colors as a nail salon,” said Hunter.

Spray Perfect promises perfect, salon-looking nails are just a spray away.

The spray on nail polish also claims it’s the worlds fastest manicure because it dries in under a minute.

You spray the product on your hands, let it dry and then wash your hands.

According to the infomercial, the polish is supposed to stick to your nails and wash right off your fingers.

“You must use a base and a top coat,” said Hunter reading the instructions.

Hunter put on a base coast and per the instructions, waited three minutes for it to dry.

“It says don’t blow on it to dry,” said Hunter.

Once the three minutes was up, Hunter put down some paper towels to protect her table and started spraying on the nail polish from four to six inches away.

“It’s very strong, stronger than a normal polish. I would not want to breathe this in on a regular basis,” said a coughing Hunter.

We had to wait another three minutes for the spray to dry, not under one minute like the infomercial claims, and put on a top coat.

When it was time to wash the spray off our fingers, Hunter was pleasantly surprised the polish was coming off her hands and staying on her nails.

“I’m shocked that it all came off my hands,” said Hunter.

Hunter said while the product did what it said, she felt there are still too many things to deal with.

“You still have to do a base coat, be in a bigger area or well ventilated, lingering smell, and a top coat. I don’t think i would buy it,” said Hunter.

Cristin: “It’s $9.95. Is the product a “spend it” or “save it?”

Amanda Hunter: “I think it’s a save it.”

Hunter said if you can put up with the mess and the fumes, then it might be a “spend” for some but for her it’s a “save.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Cristin Severance
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia