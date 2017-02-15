Spray Perfect: Spend It Or Save It?

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Spray Perfect promises perfectly polished nails without ever going to a salon and the world’s fastest manicure. It’s said to dry in under a minute.

CBS11 put the spray-on nail polish to the “Spend It or Save It” test with help from former beauty advertising executive and current Dallas Moms Blog media relations guru, Amanda Hunter.

“I’m interested to see how it works,” said Hunter.

Hunter used to get acrylic nails every two weeks and now does her own nails at home once a week.

“I have as many colors as a nail salon,” said Hunter.

Spray Perfect promises perfect, salon-looking nails are just a spray away.

The spray on nail polish also claims it’s the worlds fastest manicure because it dries in under a minute.

You spray the product on your hands, let it dry and then wash your hands.

According to the infomercial, the polish is supposed to stick to your nails and wash right off your fingers.

“You must use a base and a top coat,” said Hunter reading the instructions.

Hunter put on a base coast and per the instructions, waited three minutes for it to dry.

“It says don’t blow on it to dry,” said Hunter.

Once the three minutes was up, Hunter put down some paper towels to protect her table and started spraying on the nail polish from four to six inches away.

“It’s very strong, stronger than a normal polish. I would not want to breathe this in on a regular basis,” said a coughing Hunter.

We had to wait another three minutes for the spray to dry, not under one minute like the infomercial claims, and put on a top coat.

When it was time to wash the spray off our fingers, Hunter was pleasantly surprised the polish was coming off her hands and staying on her nails.

“I’m shocked that it all came off my hands,” said Hunter.

Hunter said while the product did what it said, she felt there are still too many things to deal with.

“You still have to do a base coat, be in a bigger area or well ventilated, lingering smell, and a top coat. I don’t think i would buy it,” said Hunter.

Cristin: “It’s $9.95. Is the product a “spend it” or “save it?”

Amanda Hunter: “I think it’s a save it.”

Hunter said if you can put up with the mess and the fumes, then it might be a “spend” for some but for her it’s a “save.”

