Suspects Beat Elderly Couple During Irving Home Invasion

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are on the hunt for several people after a violent home invasion in Irving left an elderly couple injured.
The incident happened about 4 a.m. in the 1000 block of Fouts Drive, between Beltline Road and Story Road.
According to investigators the couple was inside the home when they were attacked. “There were four suspects who broke in, forced their way in, and tied them up,” explained Irving police spokesperson Officer James McLellan.
McLellan said the husband was “severely” beaten and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. There has been no word on the exact extent of his injuries.
In addition to the assault, the suspects did take several items from the home. No description of the suspects has been given yet and no arrests have been made.
* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
