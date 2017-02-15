Texas Immigrant Workers, Families To Protest By Staying Home

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Organizers in North Texas and cities across the U.S. are telling immigrants to miss class, work and not to patronize businesses Thursday.
“A Day Without Immigrants” is a boycott meant to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and the country’s way of life. Actions are planned in cities including Dallas, Austin, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
The call for the boycott comes in response to President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump has pledged to increase deportation of undocumented immigrants, build a wall along the Mexican border, and ban people from certain majority-Muslim countries from coming into the U.S. He has blamed high unemployment on immigration.
Organizers in Philadelphia say they expect hundreds of workers and families to participate. They say the action will also demonstrate the potential effect of massive immigration raids in the city.
In Dallas, the group Accion America has joined the call for a boycott and is helping organize events there.
