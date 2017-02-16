CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

‘Day Without Immigrants’ Protests Being Held Across US

February 16, 2017 5:47 AM
Immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school and work on Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.

“A Day Without Immigrants” actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston, Chicago, Dallas and New York. The protest gained momentum on social media and by word of mouth.

It comes in response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally. Trump campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and blamed high unemployment on immigration. As president, he’s called for a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.
Organizers expect thousands of people to participate or show solidarity with workers.

Carlos Quintenilla with Accion America in North Texas explains to supporters, he wants them simply to stay home.

“We do absolutely nothing. We stay at home, we read a book, we share time with our family, we celebrate love and peace with them” said Quintenilla. “We talk about immigration and the realities of what is going on.”

