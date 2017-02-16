Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
For almost 60 years, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art has offered a diverse array of exhibitions, publications and programs that connect visitors to masterworks of American art. And it’s free! Learn more about the current exhibits and plan your trip today!
Performing Arts Fort Worth has been bringing world-class entertainment to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth since 1992. The 2017-18 season was just released. Get your tickets!
For more than 50 years, Dallas Opera has been bringing artistic excellence, as well as international stars to the stage in DFW. Learn about the 2016-17 season.
The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is one of the most successful orchestras in the United States, performing an impressive 200 concerts each year for an audience of 250,000 adults and children. Check out their upcoming concerts at the Bass Hall Performance Hall.