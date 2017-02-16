Gas Prices Up This Week In Texas & Nationwide

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country are up this week.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide rose a penny this week to reach an average $2.10 per gallon. Nationwide gasoline prices rose 2 cents to average $2.28 per gallon.
The association survey found that El Paso has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.15 per gallon. Drivers in Corpus Christi and San Antonio have the cheapest gasoline statewide this week at $2.03 per gallon.
AAA experts say gasoline prices have remained relatively steady during the past month due to a well-supplied crude oil market.
