CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Gas Prices Up This Week In Texas & Nationwide

February 16, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: AAA Texas, cars, Gas Prices, travel

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country are up this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide rose a penny this week to reach an average $2.10 per gallon. Nationwide gasoline prices rose 2 cents to average $2.28 per gallon.

The association survey found that El Paso has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.15 per gallon. Drivers in Corpus Christi and San Antonio have the cheapest gasoline statewide this week at $2.03 per gallon.

AAA experts say gasoline prices have remained relatively steady during the past month due to a well-supplied crude oil market.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia