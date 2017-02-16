CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Hammonds, Oklahoma State Stay Hot With 71-68 Win Over TCU

February 16, 2017 5:20 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, Big 12, College, Leyton Hammonds, NCAA, Oklahoma State, TCU

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (AP) – Leyton Hammonds scored 21 points, Jeffrey Carroll added 17 and Oklahoma State continued its Big 12 surge with a 71-68 victory against TCU on Wednesday night.

Jawun Evans had 16 points and a career-high 12 assists as the Cowboys (17-9, 6-7 Big 12) won for the sixth time in seven conference games since opening at 0-6, the school’s worst start in league play in 37 years.

Oklahoma State pulled even with TCU (17-9, 6-7) for fifth place with a season sweep of the Horned Frogs.

Brandon Averette hit two free throws after a steal by Carroll to give Oklahoma State a 68-67 lead with 1:03 remaining. Evans hit a long jumper for a three-point lead with 13 seconds remaining. The Horned Frogs didn’t call timeout, and Kenrich Williams and Alex Robinson each missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

JD Miller scored 16 points for TCU, and Williams had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia