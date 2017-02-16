Hearing Today Ahead Of Fraud Trial Of Texas AG Ken Paxton

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – He’s no stranger to the courtroom, but this time around he’s the one on trial. Today the criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is headed back to the Collin County Courthouse.

The criminal case against Paxton moves ahead with a hearing. A judge will listen to pre-trial motions from both sides at 11:00 a.m.

The attorney general was indicted for securities fraud just six months after taking office. Before entering politics, the 54-year-old was an investment advisor and prosecutors say offered to sell more than $100,000 in stock from Servergy Inc. to investors but failed to tell them that he received company shares – in essence was paid — to sell the stock.

Of course the outcome of today’s hearing is unknown, but lawyers are expected to continue an argument over the trial location.

Just last week special prosecutors argued that Paxton’s trial should be moved from his hometown of McKinney because Republican supporters and even former presidential candidate Rick Santorum had tainted the jury pool there.

Prosecutors told the judge that there had been a “two-year long crusade” of lawsuits, social media posts, leaks and a public relations blitz surrounding the case and that the efforts have made it impossible to get a fair and impartial trial in Collin County.

Paxton’s attorneys argue the trial should stay where it is.

Paxton is facing two-first degree and one third-degree felony charges, with each carrying penalties anywhere from 5 to 99 years in prison.

After the hearing today, the next step will be jury selection, which is to begin on April 20. The trial is slated to start May 1.

Paxton is up for re-election in 2018.

