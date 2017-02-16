Inside The Cowboy Up Men’s Salon

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Not since Floyd the barber has there been a more welcoming barber shop for men than Cowboy Up Men’s Salon. They have thought of everything from the original barber chairs to the free beer.

“It’s the old west, it’s the old barber shop. Really it’s all about the service you get and the customer service behind it, the quality of the haircut and the shave that you get when you walk out” said Chief Executive Cowboy Jeff Kissling.

With an old west feel and a the modern touches like flat screen TV’s, they cover all the bases. They even thought of the time honored tradition of the little cowboy getting his hair cut with dad.

“This is our Little Buckaroo’s section” Jeff explained as he showed off the little cowboy saddle and horse chair set up for kids.

Cowboy Up is keeping the old west alive in Dallas, Frisco and Southlake. In each location they have a local craft beer to offer dad as he gets his haircut.

“We have cans of beer and then each store has a craft beer, in this (Southlake) store it’s Revolver” Jeff added.

JD Ryan is saddling up in Southlake at Cowboy Up…Around Town!

Details: www.cowboyupcuts.com

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)