Inside The Cowboy Up Men’s Salon

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Inside The Cowboy Up Men’s Salon

February 16, 2017 7:44 AM By J.D. Ryan
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Around Town, Barber Shop, Business, Cowboy Up Men's Salon, Dallas, Frisco, JD Ryan, Jeff Kissling, Southlake

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Not since Floyd the barber has there been a more welcoming barber shop for men than Cowboy Up Men’s Salon.   They have thought of everything from the original barber chairs to the free beer.

“It’s the old west, it’s the old barber shop.  Really it’s all about the service you get and the customer service behind it, the quality of the haircut and the shave that you get when you walk out” said Chief Executive Cowboy Jeff Kissling.

With an old west feel and a the modern touches like flat screen TV’s, they cover all the bases.  They even thought of the time honored tradition of the little cowboy getting his hair cut with dad.

“This is our Little Buckaroo’s section” Jeff explained as he showed off the little cowboy saddle and horse chair set up for kids.

(Photo credit: Cowboy Up Men's Salon)

(Photo credit: Cowboy Up Men’s Salon)

Cowboy Up is keeping the old west alive in Dallas, Frisco and Southlake. In each location they have a local craft beer to offer dad as he gets his haircut.

“We have cans of beer and then each store has a craft beer, in this (Southlake) store it’s Revolver” Jeff added.

JD Ryan is saddling up in Southlake at Cowboy UpAround Town!

Details: www.cowboyupcuts.com

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

More from J.D. Ryan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia