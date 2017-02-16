Oklahoma House Passes Bill Ending Electric Chair Executions

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Oklahoma House Passes Bill Ending Electric Chair Executions

February 16, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Electric Chair, Electrocution, execution, Oklahoma, Oklahoma House

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House approved legislation Thursday to eliminate the electric chair as a method of execution, although it’s been more than 50 years since the state’s last electrocution.

The bill lists which execution methods are still allowed, including lethal injection, firing squad, nitrogen hypoxia — which causes death by using nitrogen gas to deplete oxygen in the blood — and any other method not prohibited by the U.S. Constitution.

Electrocution has not been used to execute an Oklahoma inmate since 1966. A firing squad has never been used in the state, and nitrogen gas has never been used to execute inmates in the U.S.

Oklahoma is looking to get rid of electrocution because of the costs associated with building a new chair, said the bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Harold Wright. The state’s electric chair — originally built in 1915 — is in storage and does not operate, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Terri Watkins said.

Watkins noted the chair hasn’t been used since 1966.

“Even the electrical attachments to it are at least 50 years old,” she said. “It took an entire generator back then to power it.”

Watkins said she has no idea how much it would cost to get a functional electric chair ready to use for executions. She said the department hasn’t considered or even looked into it.

Electrocutions are still authorized in seven other states, though those states’ primary method of execution is lethal injection, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. An electric chair was last used in an execution in 2013 in Virginia, after an inmate requested it.

Oklahoma’s current execution protocols only deal with lethal injection, though the legislation would give the Department of Corrections’ director the choice of which method to use. House members voted 74-22 in support of the bill and sent it to the Senate.

Oklahoma has executed 112 people since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976, the highest per-capita rate in the nation. The overall tally is second only to Texas, where 537 inmates have been put to death over the last 40 years, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

But executions have been on hold in Oklahoma since 2015, following the botched execution of Clayton Lockett in 2014 and drug mix-ups the next year during the last two scheduled lethal injections. Charles Warner was executed in 2015, but it was discovered later that prison officials used the wrong drug. A third inmate was just moments away from his scheduled execution in September 2015 when prison officials realized they were delivered the same wrong drug on the day of his execution.

Oklahoma was the first state to authorize lethal injection as a method of execution, and capital punishment has strong and bipartisan support in the Oklahoma Legislature.

Lawmakers approved the use of nitrogen gas as an alternative method of execution after Lockett writhed on the gurney during his lethal injection that prison officials tried unsuccessfully to halt.

Last year, voters overwhelmingly approved a statewide referendum that enshrined the death penalty in the Oklahoma Constitution, making it more difficult for future legislators or the courts to end it.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia