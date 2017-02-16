CBS11[1]
Romo To Be Released? That Idea Has Always Made The Most Sense

February 16, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Mike Fisher, NFL, Tony Romo

By: Josh Clark and Mike Fisher 

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – According to a source close to Ed Werder of ESPN, Tony Romo expects to be released by the Cowboys rather than be traded.

105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher has been reporting for months now that Romo could be released, as that represents a simple and logical resolution if Romo decided to continue playing football. … The reason being is that if a team desired Romo – why trade for him when you can just sign him when he gets cut? Fish has reported that Romo has engaged in a brainstorming session with the Joneses … and clarity is coming.

Furthermore, as Ben Rogers of the “Ben and Skin Show” and Fish have said, Romo is still weighing lucrative offers to be the next former Cowboys quarterback on television.

While a release is very much in play, Dallas can try to get something in a trade for Romo but it’s a “tough, complicated thing,” says Fish.

Romo is scheduled to count $24.7 million against the 2017 cap. That includes his base salary of $14 million (which in a trade would be taken on his his new team) and his prorated bonuses equalling another $10.7 million (which the Cowboys cap would have to absorb). The Cowboys cap would also remain responsible for Romo’s prorated bonus amounts for 2018 and 2019, which total $8.9 million more.

Add it up, and Romo has $19.6 million remaining in bonuses that must be accounted for. If he is traded or retires, that total accelerates onto the 2017 books — which actually creates a savings of $5 million of cap space. This scenario also erases the $25.2 million owed for the 2018 cap, and the $23.7 million of owed for the 2019 cap.

In the event of a June 1 release (allowing Romo to retire or to cut his own deal elsewhere), the $19.6 million of cap obligation can be split between 2017 and 2018.

Romo’s new team can take on his existing $14 million in salary (if traded) or can negotiate a new deal with him no matter how he’s acquired.

None of this is especially new information, but it is increasingly important information as the NFL business year, starting March 9, approaches.

