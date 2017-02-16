Small Town Charm, Low Home Prices Describe 2 Booming North Texas Cities

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Sprawling communities and new construction galore describe the new Wylie and St. Paul, which are small jewels in booming Collin County.

“Everyone loves Wylie because it still has that hometown feel,” said realtor and broker Jessica Hargis of The Jessica Hargis Group. “It has the great school district. It has a downtown square that has coffee shops, restaurants, shopping area.”

The city is also close to the George Bush Turnpike.

These are some of the reasons the number of households has grown more than 12 percent since 2010, helping it land the number two suburban hotspot in the nation, according to a Realtor.com study.

The houses are also affordable. One four-bedroom home comes with a pool and a price tag of just under $220,000.

“There’s some areas of Wylie that’s very affordable, under 250. But then there’s also some master planned communities that have homes anywhere from 250 to about 450,” said Hargis.

With a population of around 46,000 now, Wylie is growing.

“It has a changed a lot. It’s just getting bigger and bigger,” said business owner and resident Mike Carroll, who has owned Carroll Jewelry for 17 years. “Some people are not crazy about it. Some people are for it. From a business owner standpoint, the more the merrier kind of thing.”

Soon, Wylie will be home to the newest campus of Collin College.

Residents know national recognition may bring more eyeballs – and more construction – to the area. But there’s also room to grow.

“I really think Wylie’s going to become a much, much larger city,” said Hargis.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)