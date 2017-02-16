Students Walk Out Of Molina HS In Dallas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Students at Moisés E. Molina High School in Dallas walked out of their classes Thursday as part of the Day Without Immigrants movement happening around the United States.
There was no official word on how many students walked out to the school’s parking lot.
The Day Without Immigrants movement was felt in North Texas and around the U.S. as many restaurants were either short-staffed or closed.
