Students Walk Out Of Molina HS In Dallas

February 16, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Dallas, Day Without Immigrants, Moisés E. Molina High School, North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Students at Moisés E. Molina High School in Dallas walked out of their classes Thursday as part of the Day Without Immigrants movement happening around the United States.

There was no official word on how many students walked out to the school’s parking lot.

The Day Without Immigrants movement was felt in North Texas and around the U.S. as many restaurants were either short-staffed or closed.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jeremy Jinson says:
    February 16, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Write them up. It’s against the rules to walk out of class and school during school hours. If possible suspend each one of them and let them miss 2 or 3 days of school for their little tantrum. Then, if they are breaking the law by disturbing the peace outside, write them a ticket and let their illegal parents pay for that too. Make sure causing good, hard working, Americans problems backfires on the lazy, entitled, illegals.

