Traveling In And Out Of Arlington To Get Easier

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – For decades, drivers on I-30 and State Highway 360 in Arlington have been inconvenienced by the remains of the old Dallas-Fort Worth turnpike.

In 1957, crews built the highway with long on-ramps to SH 360, so cars could line up to pay for tolls. The tollbooths were removed in 1977, but the clover leaf traffic pattern remains.

“Clearly that’s outdated, that’s something we’re trying to modernize, and create a modern interchange like you see at the mixmaster and the high five,” said Val Lopez, with TxDOT’s Fort Worth Office.

Now TxDOT is in the middle of a major construction project to make getting from one highway to the other much easier, with the addition of direct connector ramps.

“You’ll be able to go from 360 to 30 and 30 to 360 in all directions directly, without exiting the highway like you have to do right now,” said Lopez.

He said TxDOT is coordinating closely with businesses and the City of Arlington to minimize impact during big events.

The construction and closures are happening within blocks of Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor, and close to Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium, too.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2020.

