Ceremonial Groundbreaking At New North Texas Food Bank Location

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Texas Food Bank is kicking off a $55 million fundraising effort to expand operations. Organizers say you can stop hunger while building hope.

Today a ceremonial groundbreaking was held at the future site of the of food bank distribution center in Plano. The actual groundbreaking will be held this summer.

In addition to the distribution center the new food bank location will have a one-acre of land devoted to housing a community garden.

The North Texas Food Bank has set a goal to serve 92 million meals by 2025. Last year the non-profit handed out some 70 million meals.

The new Plano location, called “The Perot Family Campus,” will consist of the distribution and volunteer center and the garden. A fleet of trucks will be on location to load up hot meals and deliver them to hungry seniors and families around North Texas.

The North Texas Food Bank already has a Dallas location, but the Plano center will more efficiently box and sort more food to fill the growing need.

Chief philanthropy officer Colleen Brinkmann said, “The face of hunger today has changed dramatically in 20 years, from the homeless, hungry person on the corner, to really working poor, people who are working, paying taxes, doing all the right things but they sometimes have to have two jobs to make ends meet.”

Organizers expect the new center to be completed in the summer of 2018.

Food bank officials say they currently provide access to 190,000 meals for hungry children, seniors and families each day, through a network of programs and partner agencies.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)