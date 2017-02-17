Changes Coming To The Dallas Mixmaster

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Drivers in Dallas might want to plan for some delays this weekend. Two ramps will be hoisted into place at the Dallas Mixmaster on Friday night, which will mean detours for travelers in the area.

A new ramp will connect westbound Interstate-30 to southbound Interstate-35E by Saturday morning. Drivers who are trying to go that way will need to stay to the left.

The ramp there that was used as a temporary road will now serve as an off-ramp from Interstate-30 to Colorado Boulevard. In that case, motorists will need to stay to the right.

Drivers will now also be able to access westbound Interstate-30 and both directions of Interstate-35E from Canton Street and Hardwood Street.

In order to finish this road work, construction crews will be closing the area at 10:00 p.m. on Friday night. Everything should be open again by Saturday morning. But drivers will want to pay close attention to the posted signage, and should anticipate a few delays while everyone makes sense of the new changes.