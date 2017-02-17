CBS11[1]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

DISD Students Protest Immigration Reform

February 17, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Adams High, DISD, Immigration, Molina High, Skyline High, student protest, student walkout

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of Dallas ISD students left their campuses Friday to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration reform plans for a second day in a row.

Students milled around outside their schools late morning as word began to spread on social media about a protest forming.

Many students wore black shirts for the walkouts that began around 2:00 p.m.

CBS11 saw dozens of students standing outside Skyline High School.

Students protest immigration reform outside Skyline High School (CBS11)

Students protest immigration reform outside Skyline High School (CBS11)

“It’s a cause and a protest against you know the President and to show we too can create an impact,” said Antonio Hernandez, a junior at Skyline High.

Students also congregated at Molina High School in southwest Dallas.

The school went on lock down to prevent its students from joining the protest.

My parents are immigrants,” said Molina High student Carlos Rosales. “I want to protest for them. Because they can’t say it, you know? So the protest is about them.”

Several dozen students held Mexican flags and signs outside Bryan Adams High School at the end of the school day.

