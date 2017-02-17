Former Maypearl Police Chief Found Guilty In Underage Sex Assualt Case

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A jury found former Maypearl Police Chief Kevin Coffey guilty on two charges related to his sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
Coffey was found guilty on a count of sexual contact of a minor and another count of sexual assault of a minor.
Investigators first started looking into the allegations in 2015.
It was reportedly a relationship that involved Coffey exposing himself, having online video chats with and sexually touching the teen.
In at least one situation the former police chief, allegedly grabbed the girl’s hair and kissed her, before inappropriately touching her.
Sentencing is scheduled to begin Tuesday.
Coffey faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.
