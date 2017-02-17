Fundraiser Being Held Saturday In Honor Of Fallen Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
KRLD 'Your Hometown' Tour Live Today From Norma's Cafe In Oak Cliff: Your Hometown Stories | Listen Live

Fundraiser Being Held Saturday In Honor Of Fallen Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker

February 17, 2017 12:01 PM By J.D. Ryan
Filed Under: Jerry Walker, little elm, Little Elm Police

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE ELM (1080 KRLD) – Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker was an 18-year veteran, a member of the SWAT team and a certified hostage negotiator. He was killed in the line of duty on January 17th after responding to a report of an armed individual in a Little Elm neighborhood.

Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation

Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation

On Saturday, February 18, the community will come together to raise funds for Detective Walkers family.  The Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation in partnership with the Fort Worth Chapter of the Brotherhood of the Fallen are sponsoring the event.

“We have memorial t-shirts that were made for Detective Walker.  We will be selling those shirts for $20 apiece and all the money made from those shirt sales will go to the family” said President of the Dallas Officer Foundation Sergeant Demetrick Pennie.

There will be activities for adults and kids alike as they celebrate Detective Walker’s life. People are encouraged to come out to meet his family and show them how much his life meant to our community.  The faith-based group Heroes Cops and Kids will be on hand to entertain the kids.

“What we try to do as Heroes, Cops and Kids is we work on the other end of the spectrum.  If we can get these kids interested in something, and we have a unique way of doing that, we use Super Heroes” said CEO of Heroes Cops and Kids Ricardo Campbell.

The fund raiser kicks off at 11 am in the parking lot of Best Buy in Frisco, 5299 Eldorado Parkway near the toll way.

You can get more details on the event right here.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from J.D. Ryan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia