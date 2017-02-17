Fundraiser Being Held Saturday In Honor Of Fallen Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE ELM (1080 KRLD) – Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker was an 18-year veteran, a member of the SWAT team and a certified hostage negotiator. He was killed in the line of duty on January 17th after responding to a report of an armed individual in a Little Elm neighborhood.

On Saturday, February 18, the community will come together to raise funds for Detective Walkers family. The Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation in partnership with the Fort Worth Chapter of the Brotherhood of the Fallen are sponsoring the event.

“We have memorial t-shirts that were made for Detective Walker. We will be selling those shirts for $20 apiece and all the money made from those shirt sales will go to the family” said President of the Dallas Officer Foundation Sergeant Demetrick Pennie.

There will be activities for adults and kids alike as they celebrate Detective Walker’s life. People are encouraged to come out to meet his family and show them how much his life meant to our community. The faith-based group Heroes Cops and Kids will be on hand to entertain the kids.

“What we try to do as Heroes, Cops and Kids is we work on the other end of the spectrum. If we can get these kids interested in something, and we have a unique way of doing that, we use Super Heroes” said CEO of Heroes Cops and Kids Ricardo Campbell.

The fund raiser kicks off at 11 am in the parking lot of Best Buy in Frisco, 5299 Eldorado Parkway near the toll way.

You can get more details on the event right here.

