NRH Police In Standoff With Domestic Violence Suspect

February 17, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Clear Springs Lane, Davis Boulevard, North Richland Hills, North Richland Hills PD, Police Standoff, Shadywood Drive

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in North Richland Hills are currently involved in a standoff with a domestic violence suspect. The situation started before 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning at a home near the intersection of Clear Springs Lane and Shadywood Drive, in the Thornbridge West neighborhood.

Officials have not discussed any of the details that led up to this situation.

Negotiators were able to convince the suspect to release a 5-year-old child from the home. SWAT officers went inside to bring that child to safety. However, the suspect remains barricaded at the residence.

The child has since been reunited with its mother, who was being treated for unknown injuries.

Police have blocked off Davis Boulevard between Shadywood Drive and North Tarrant Parkway, and have asked people to stay away from the area. Other surrounding streets have also been blocked as a precaution. But no neighborhood homes have been evacuated.

