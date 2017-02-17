Oak Cliff Sculpture Is First Of Many

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

It catches your eye outside the Texas Theater on Jefferson Boulevard, a mosaic sculpture nearly 20 feet tall.

It’s a Native American totem pole, with a hand at the top, an eye that sees all, and inscribed with a Native American prayer “make my hands respect the things you have made”.

Hope Trevino is a graduate of Sunset High but was a junior when she started work on the Oak Cliff totem pole with the nonprofit group 29 Pieces.

The group 29 Pieces promotes nonviolence through art and was born after a very violent murder outside the home of its co-founder Karen Blessen.

Mauricio Navarro is the executive director of 29 Pieces.

The totem pole is known as Piece 24…but it is the first of 29 art pieces that plan to be installed across Dallas.

Students, volunteers, and city leaders all came together to bring Piece 24 to life. And the experience has left a lasting impression on Trevino and her fellow students.

29 Pieces hopes their art and their movement will spread respect like a virus…and remind people of one simple truth.

