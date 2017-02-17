KRLD 'Your Hometown' Tour Live Today From Norma's Cafe In Oak Cliff: Your Hometown Stories | Listen Live

Oak Cliff’s Stevens Park Golf Course

February 17, 2017 8:01 AM By Austin York
Lets be honest, there aren’t too many things as humbling as golf. But nothing can bring a community together quite like a well kept golf course.

That certainly is the case with Steven Park which was built back in 1924.

Director of golf Jim Henderson says the course has gone through three major renovations over the years.

He says many of the games biggest names have gotten their starts on the course including PGA legend Lee Trevino.

Henderson says what makes Stevens Park special is the community.

In 2011 they reopened. And as Henderson sees it, they’ve been a smashing success. And he’s not the only one taking notice.

The course has been included as one of the top 50 municipal golf courses, awarded to them by Golf Week.

So no matter what level of golfer you are, Henderson says Stevens Park is for you.

