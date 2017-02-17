Police Believe 2 Home Invasion Attacks Are Connected

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving and Dallas police continue to look into a pair of home invasion attacks they believe to be connected.

The most recent happened this week in Irving.

Eason and Pat Wright were home sleeping when a group of masked men broke into their home.

They tied them and beat them savagely as they demanded money.

Mr. Wright spent several nights in the hospital for injuries he sustained in that attack.

Several days before that attack, a Dallas couple, Martha Gonzalez and Jose Romero, was also victimized by a group of masked men who broke into their house while they slept.

Gonzalez and Romero were also tied up and beaten as the attacker demanded money.

Martha Gonzalez was beat so bad she had bleeding in her brain. She is finally home now after several nights of treatment at a hospital.

She is still obviously hurt both emotionally and physically.

Gonzalez fought back tears as she remembered that night.

She said, “I don’t know how I survived all that. Because those guys are not human beings… no”

Irving police investigators confirm their detectives are working with Dallas detectives to determine if the suspects in both cases are the same.

Authorities say the similarities in the details of the attack are almost identical, and they’re trying to find the suspects.

Romero said he hopes they catch the attackers soon.

He added, “If the police don’t catch those guys they’ll keep on doing it.”

