Police Working To ID Person Found Dead In Burning Car

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – So far Dallas police haven’t identified a body found inside a burning car, parked in an Uptown parking garage.
Friday morning the charred ground could still be seen on the third floor of the garage near Floyd’s Barbershop on McKinney Avenue.
Crews with Dallas Fire Rescue were called to the garage Thursday afternoon. It didn’t take long for firefighters to arrive, but it was too late to save the life of the person in the vehicle.
The garage is in the very popular West Village — an area that is usually very busy. James Bartley was working in a nearby store when he says he heard a loud boom and felt the ground shake.
“The car horn had already gone off and then there was a loud popping noise; it sounded like gunfire almost,” he said. “And my shipper Kirk thought it was the tires, but the tires still hadn’t exploded yet. So it sounded… it sounded like gunfire, like a gun had gone off.”
Bartley believes the car was a white-colored Kia. He says he felt helpless to help the person who lost their life. “I think it’s a tragedy. I wish that I’d gotten there sooner; I might have been able to do something. But it [the car] exploded and I was still here in the store. So, obviously the damage and the death had probably [already] occurred.”
As it stands, police are still working to find out the identity of the person in the car and learn how and why the fire started.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)