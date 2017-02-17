Remembering Oak Cliff’s Pride And Joy, Stevie Ray Vaughan

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

The unmistakable sound of electric blues rock that only Stevie Ray Vaughan could pull off.

Armed with a Fender stratocaster, Vaughan’s mash-up of blues and rock was unequaled. Born and raised in Oak Cliff, his childhood home is still on Glenfield Avenue, a must-drive-by for SRV fans.

There are still people in the neighborhood who remember Vaughan growing up. Still can’t believe THAT KID hit it big.

Jose Duran, who lived across the street, says Vaughan used to tease him over his accent. After Vaughan moved away Duran lost track of him. Until the tourists started showing up with cameras.

The reason…they wanted to see where one of the best guitarists in the world was raised.

The kid from ‘The Cliff’ and his brother Jimmie had moved to Austin.

Vaughan bounced around until finding the right combination, Double Trouble. Musically, the good times rolled. But his personal life became entangled in whiskey and cocaine.

Vaughan fought back. His last concert was in in 1990 was in East Troy Wisconsin along side Eric Clapton. Vaughan left the foggy venue in a helicopter that didn’t get far.

Vaughan never made it to Midway Airport in Chicago that night. The next morning, wreckage was found on the side of a ski hill.

Far from the world of bars and stages and throaty guitar riffs…you find the peace of a cemetery where Vaughan is buried. It’s a grave that still draws fans.

Pete Moraldo of Cleveland had business in Waco. He landed in Dallas and as he told me….he couldn’t not visit Vaughan’s grave.

Oak Cliff's Pride and Joy.