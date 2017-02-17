Southwest, Frontier Airlines Jets Clip Wings

PHOENIX/DENVER (CBS4/CBSDFW.COM)– Two jets – one from Southwest Airlines and one from Frontier Airlines – clipped wings Thursday night at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix.
There are inconsistencies as to what actually happened because each airline is blaming the other for the incident.
Frontier Flight 765, an Airbus 320, was set to take off from Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix en route to Denver International Airport when a Southwest Airlines plane, also bound for DIA, made contact with the plane, according to Frontier.
No one was hurt.
Read more about the story from CBS 4 in Denver.