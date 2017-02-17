The Oak Cliff Neighborhood Of Wynnewood

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
KRLD 'Your Hometown' Tour Live Today From Norma's Cafe In Oak Cliff: Your Hometown Stories | Listen Live

The Oak Cliff Neighborhood Of Wynnewood

February 17, 2017 7:45 AM By L.P. Phillips
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Dallas, Oak Cliff, Texas, Wynnewood, Your Hometown

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

It was March of 1946: A heady time for the post-war country. Frankie Carle and his Orchestra were on the radio, Winston Churchill made a trip to Fulton Missouri to fret about the Soviet union…and in Dallas the blueprints were finally being put into action in an area of Oak Cliff called Wynnewood.

Wynnewood was named after a developer named Angus Wynne, who with his uncle Toddie, envisioned a planned community of affordable homes and comfortable living anchored by a shopping center. Just the thing that Chuck Schneider needed when he left the Navy after the war.

As it ends up it was a good choice. He’s been there ever since. He liked the location, the proximity to the city, and the new shopping center called “Wynnewood Village.”

Was. A key word. Over the years, as happens in neighborhoods, things ebb and flow. And for a while there was a downward skew.

Silver Poteete is in her 80’s and remembers when things took a slide. People who flowed in and out without a commitment to the area…she thinks.

wynnewood2 The Oak Cliff Neighborhood Of Wynnewood
These days she says things are coming back. The area has made a huge investment in schools. Property is being upgraded and Silver Poteete sees professionals returning.

And back down the street, her long time neighbor Chuck Schneider agrees. Wynnewood is on the rebound. More upscale, more diverse.

He’s hoping Wynnewood can make a full recovery with new blood building on old values.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from L.P. Phillips
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia