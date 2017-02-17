The Oak Cliff Neighborhood Of Wynnewood

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

It was March of 1946: A heady time for the post-war country. Frankie Carle and his Orchestra were on the radio, Winston Churchill made a trip to Fulton Missouri to fret about the Soviet union…and in Dallas the blueprints were finally being put into action in an area of Oak Cliff called Wynnewood.

Wynnewood was named after a developer named Angus Wynne, who with his uncle Toddie, envisioned a planned community of affordable homes and comfortable living anchored by a shopping center. Just the thing that Chuck Schneider needed when he left the Navy after the war.

As it ends up it was a good choice. He’s been there ever since. He liked the location, the proximity to the city, and the new shopping center called “Wynnewood Village.”

Was. A key word. Over the years, as happens in neighborhoods, things ebb and flow. And for a while there was a downward skew.

Silver Poteete is in her 80’s and remembers when things took a slide. People who flowed in and out without a commitment to the area…she thinks.



These days she says things are coming back. The area has made a huge investment in schools. Property is being upgraded and Silver Poteete sees professionals returning.

And back down the street, her long time neighbor Chuck Schneider agrees. Wynnewood is on the rebound. More upscale, more diverse.

He’s hoping Wynnewood can make a full recovery with new blood building on old values.

