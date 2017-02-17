Wings Trade Sims To Sparks For No. 4 Draft Pick

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
KRLD 'Your Hometown' Tour Live Today From Norma's Cafe In Oak Cliff: Your Hometown Stories | Listen Live

Wings Trade Sims To Sparks For No. 4 Draft Pick

February 17, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: Basketball, Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks, Odyssey Sims, WNBA

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) – Odyssey Sims is going to Los Angeles.

The Dallas Wings are trading Sims to the Sparks for the No. 4 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because no official announcement had been made.

The Sparks also receive the 11th pick in the draft, which Los Angeles had traded to Dallas before last season.

Sims was the team’s leading scorer last season, averaging 14 points while starting 30 of 34 games for the Wings, who were 11-23. She was the second overall pick by the Tulsa Shock in the 2014 draft before they moved to Dallas.

The defending champion Sparks traded with the Connecticut Sun to acquire the fourth pick and Chelsea Gray last season. Los Angeles lost guard Kristi Toliver in free agency to the Washington Mystics, opening up a potential need for Sims.

Dallas now has the third, fourth and 10th pick in the first round of the upcoming draft.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia