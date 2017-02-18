Dallas Police Seeking Suspect Who Fatally Shot Teen

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are seeking help in locating a suspect who fatally shot a 19-year-old Friday afternoon.
Authorities say Kevin Ferguson was found shot in the 7600 block of S. Westmoreland Road at around 2:30 p.m Friday.
Ferguson was transported to Charlton Methodist Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police are asking anyone that has information on the murder to call 214.671.3642.
